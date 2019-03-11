Chanel takes over Harvey Nichols' beauty lounge for lipstick pop-up

Chanel is hosting a lipstick-themed experience for its new Chanel Rouge Coco Flash lipstick. The luxury beauty brand is taking over the beauty lounge at Harveys Nichols' Knightsbridge store.

Visitors can enjoy complimentary make-up consultations and refreshments, as well as selecting their favourite shade from the Rouge Coco Flash collection. They can also capture their looks on the day with Polaroid photographs and take home a thank-you gift from the brand, featuring a limited-edition set of Chanel stickers, accompanied by a luxury sample.

The pop-up is taking place from 15-21 March.