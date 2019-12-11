Chanel unveils ski lodge to entice New Yorkers

Chanel has created a snow-filled "holiday destination" at The Standard hotel in New York.

Open for four days from 12 December, the setting was inspired by its latest campaign for the No5 fragrance starring Lily-Rose Depp.

At "Chanel No5 in the snow", guests can visit an ice-skating area, taste seasonal food and drinks, and enjoy photo opportunities such as sitting in a custom Chanel sleigh. Skating is free for visitors on a first come, first served basis.

The space features contains monochrome decor and seasonal foliage with fairy lights.

An augmented-reality experience allows guests to interact with a personalised snow globe via Snapchat and online at chanel.com.