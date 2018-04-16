Chang to host Thai-themed activation

The activation in London will have live music throughout the day, food from eight of the city’s Thai restaurants and interactive art installations.

The "Chang sensory trails" can also find out more about the making of the beer and the brand’s philosophy.

Chang is also giving away tickets to a chef’s table for a taster menu experience. The free event takes place in Shoreditch on 12 May. It will then travel to Los Angeles and Singapore.

The experience has been running for three years. Last year's event took place in London, San Francisco, Singapore and New York.