Change4Life ad depicts sugar cubes as swarm of attacking monsters

TV campaign encourages parents to 'make a swap' to cut children's sugar consumption.

Public Health England is today launching a new Change4Life campaign focused on swapping high-sugar products to equivalents with less or no sugar.

The £2.5m campaign is aimed at families with children aged five to 11 and encourages parents to "make a swap when you next shop".

Created by M&C Saatchi and animated by Aardman, the TV ad introduces the "sugar cube invaders", which highlight that sugar is harmful to children’s health. The spot is supported by digital and out-of-home activity. The media agency is Manning Gottlieb OMD, which won the UK government's £140m media-buying account last May.

Data from PHE shows that children are on average consuming more than twice the recommended amount of sugar at 52.2g compared with the recommended maximum of 24g.

Sheila Mitchell, director of marketing at PHE, said: "By offering simple and trusted advice, Change4Life has helped millions of families to lead healthier lives for more than a decade.

"This, combined with innovative technology and bold content, has helped to drive meaningful behaviour change, while establishing Change4Life as the government’s flagship health brand."

