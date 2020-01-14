Gurjit Degun
Change4Life eschews January campaign for first time in a decade

Activity usually calls on Brits to 'eat well, move more, live longer'.

Change4Life: launched in 2009
Public Health England will be running its Change4Life campaign later this year, marking the first time in 11 years that it has not run the activity in January.

The Change4Life work, which was launched in 2009 to tackle obesity in the UK, has been created by M&C Saatchi. It calls on Brits to "eat well, move more, live longer".

Last year, the initiative focused on sugar, encouraging people to choose low- or no-sugar alternatives.

A PHE spokeswoman told Campaign that this year’s activity is scheduled to run in the next few months because the department has been focusing on other campaigns in January, such as the Every Mind Matters/Heads Up partnership that highlights the importance of mental health.

Sheila Mitchell, director of marketing at PHE, said: "In 2020, Change4Life has a wide range of campaign activity planned to incentivise and encourage behaviour change by providing simple ideas, tips and swaps, helping families to eat well and move more."

