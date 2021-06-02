Channel 4 appoints Amber Kirby as marketing director

Channel 4 has announced the appointment of Amber Kirby to the newly-created role of marketing director based at its national headquarters in Leeds.

Kirby, who will report to chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab, will lead Channel 4 Marketing, which is responsible for delivering the broadcaster’s brand strategy across its network of channels, as well as all marketing campaigns.

She will oversee marketing, brand and partnerships, media and continuity, and audience integration and marketing operations.

Kirby joins from Eurostar, where she was the director of brand and customer experience, and takes up her post on June 7 as the broadcaster gears up for coverage of the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2021.

She said: “Channel 4 is an iconic brand, that makes a real impact on the lives of people all across the UK. With stunning award-winning creative, it is a brand that is brave, bold and different and I am truly passionate about the meaningful difference that Channel 4 makes to ‘create change through entertainment’, a real purpose. Overall, I am thrilled to be part of the team just in time for the Paralympics.”

Al-Qassab said: “I am delighted to welcome Amber to Channel 4. Her experience in creating a customer focused approach to marketing, and in building brands, is a great fit with our Future4 strategic direction.”