Channel 4 appoints BT's Zaid Al-Qassab as CMO

Al-Qassab takes over from Dan Brooke, who left in April.

Al-Qassab: joins Channel 4 on 1 September
BT’s chief brand and marketing officer, Zaid Al-Qassab, will join Channel 4 in September as chief marketing officer.

He takes over from Dan Brooke, who left the broadcaster as chief marketing and communications officer in April after nine years to launch his own marketing and communications business.

Brooke's role was split into two in December last year with Lynette Huntley appointed as chief of staff to lead on communications. Al-Qassab will handle the marketing side when he joins in September.

BT announced a restructure of its marketing operations last month, with Al-Qassab’s role now reporting to Marc Allera, who since September 2017 has been chief executive of BT’s consumer division, which includes the BT, EE and Plusnet brands, but not BT’s business services.

At the time, Al-Qassab denied rumours that he was leaving BT.

At Channel 4, he will report to chief executive Alex Mahon and sit on its executive team. James Walker, recently promoted to controller of marketing and media (planning and social), will report to Al-Qassab, as will the next head of 4Creative. Channel 4 is currently looking for the successor to 4Creative chief Alice Tonge, who is leaving in the summer.

Mahon said: "Zaid has a track record of leadership in marketing for some of the UK’s biggest consumer and technology brands, as well as a huge amount of experience in digital transformation and brand-building. He’ll play an integral role in ensuring our award-winning marketing becomes even more digitally focused."

Al-Qassab spent more than 20 years at Procter & Gamble in a series of roles in the UK, Switzerland and Greece.

After a year as chief marketing officer at travel start-up HouseTrip, he joined BT in March 2015 in the new role of chief brand officer, as Suzi Williams, then marketing and brand director, departed. BT promoted Al-Qassab to chief marketing and brand officer in April 2016.

BT said that Pete Jeavons has been appointed interim group brand director in addition to his current role as director of marketing communications for BT’s consumer division.

