Channel 4 appoints Havas' Lynsey Atkin to lead 4Creative

Channel 4 has named Lynsey Atkin executive creative director of its in-house agency, 4Creative.

Atkin will move to 4Creative in the autumn from Havas London, where she is creative director. She will report to Channel 4 chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab, who joined the broadcaster this month from BT.

She replaces Alice Tonge, who stepped down from the role in the summer. Channel 4 has also promoted Chris Wood, interim head of 4Creative following Tonge’s departure, to deputy executive creative director.

At Havas, Atkin oversaw the Carling, Durex and Heathrow accounts, including the latter’s last two Christmas ads featuring a family of teddy bears. She also creative directed the award-winning "Every lesson shapes a life" campaign for the Department for Education.

Atkin was previously head of creative at Condé Nast Video, a creative strategist at Bartle Bogle Hegarty and a designer for Neville Brody.

Al-Qassab said: "Lynsey is an impressive creative talent with a rich portfolio of award-winning, innovative work behind her, which she has developed across a varied career. She’ll bring her boldness, energy and vision to what has to be one of the best jobs in the creative industry and we look forward to her taking the helm at 4Creative as we increasingly digitise our marketing and creative output."

Atkin added: "This opportunity is proper dream-job territory and I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the team at 4Creative. It’s somewhere with a mind-boggling legacy of great people and brilliant work; I can’t wait to get started and see what we can do next."