Channel 4 appoints head of creative diversity

Channel 4 has appointed Naomi Sesay as head of creative diversity. Sesay, who begins her role this month, will develop and deliver Channel 4's diversity strategy.

Sesay returns to the broadcaster having previously been interim head of creative diversity for Channel 4 in 2019. In her new role, she will report to Emma Hardy, director of commissioning operations.

Sesay replaces Babita Bahal who left the role in November 2021 to become group head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Fremantle.

Hardy said: "At Channel 4, we are committed to increasing diversity on and off-screen, so it is great to welcome Naomi back to Channel 4. She brings with her a newfound wealth of experience after working with a wide range of industries. I look forward to working with her and my commissioning colleagues to ensure that Channel 4 continues to reflect and represent our audience's diverse voices and thinking in everything that we do."

As head of creative diversity, Sesay will aim to ensure that diversity is embedded throughout the commissioning process. She will deliver work that develops and strengthens relationships with the UK's culturally and ethnically diverse creative communities and collaborate with colleagues across the organisation to inform and shape diversity initiatives, including training and mentoring.

Sesay said: "I am delighted and excited to be joining Channel 4 again and working with the Creative Diversity Team. Channel 4 understands that successful and sustainable change has to go beyond legislation and remits. It requires a change in behaviours, habits and thought internally and externally, to deliver truly inclusive, equitable and brilliant content for the audience."

Sesay joins Channel 4 after focusing on her keynote speaking career, working with inclusive leadership organisation APS Intelligence as a senior lead trainer in race fluency and offering inclusive leadership training for FTSE 100 companies concurrently.

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: "Naomi is a highly effective and passionate advocate for better representation, both in front of and behind the camera.

"'The Black to Front' project last year showed that Channel 4 can make real impact in terms of connecting with our audience and creating debate. With her breadth of experience, Naomi will ensure that we build on that success and continue to lead our industry in delivering an output which is more reflective of the audiences we serve."