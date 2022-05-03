Channel 4 appoints TBWA\London's Katie Jackson to lead in-house agency

Channel 4 has appointed Katie Jackson to the new role of managing director of its in-house agency, 4Creative.

Jackson moves to 4Creative from TBWA\London, which she joined in 2019 as managing director, later becoming chief operating officer.

In her new post, she will report to Channel 4 chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab.

She will oversee the in-house agency in its mission to produce "risky, innovative and culturally potent work across Channel 4 brands", the broadcaster said.

Jackson will lead a team that includes Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director of 4Creative, and Miketta Lanem, head of productions and operations. She will sit on Channel 4’s leadership group and on its marketing and viewer experience directors team.

Aside from TBWA\London, she has previously worked at Grey London, Brothers & Sisters, and luxury womenswear brand ME+EM. She has produced work for brands such as Marks & Spencer, McVitie’s and Center Parcs.

Channel 4's Al-Qassab said: “Katie is a creative force that brings a wealth of exceptional agency and client experience to this newly created role.

"As we look to expand 4Creative to realise the team’s ambitions, Katie is the ideal candidate to drive its growth and I can’t wait to welcome her into the team.”

Jackson said: “When Channel 4 comes knocking you jump in heart-first. Especially when it’s an opportunity to work with the brilliant team at 4Creative, who have set the standard for what British creativity should look like. This role is the stuff dreams are made of – I can’t wait to get started.”

Jackson’s appointment comes shortly after the government’s confirmation that it still intends to privatise Channel 4, a controversial move that will affect the future of the broadcaster.