Channel 4 bags Sainsbury's for 'largest ever' Bake Off sponsorship deal

Sainsbury’s has put the icing on the cake for Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off after signing the largest sponsorship deal in the show’s history.

The UK’s second-largest supermarket is the exclusive broadcast sponsor of the franchise in a multi-year deal that was brokered by Channel 4’s commercial arm, 4Sales, and Sainsbury’s media agency PHD.

Last year, Aldi sponsored the show in a deal that was estimated to be worth £4m. Both Channel 4 and PHD declined to disclose the value of this year's sponsorship package.

Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference range will be the broadcast brand across the franchise.

The "interactive" sponsorship spots will be created by Wieden & Kennedy and feature a range of Sainsbury's Taste the Difference products and serve up “surprising twist that pays homage to the Bake Off”.

This season welcomes back hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The franchise, a Love Production for Channel 4, also includes spin-offs such as Bake Off: An Extra Slice; Bake Off: The Professionals; Junior Bake Off; the festive specials and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

"We're delighted to partner with The Great British Bake Off, an iconic show with mass appeal that never fails to bring warmth and fun to homes across the country,” Sainsbury's chief marketing officer Mark Given said.

“This exciting new partnership provides us with the perfect opportunity to celebrate and showcase the quality and innovation that Sainsbury's is known and loved for, while cheering on the nation’s best home bakers."

Channel 4 brand partnerships leader Rupinder Downie added: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Sainsbury’s into The Great British Bake Off family – a show which brings thrills, laughs and comfort to our viewers every year. Partnering with such a quintessentially British show plays perfectly into Sainsbury’s' longstanding heritage as one of the nation's most loved brands.”

Last year’s series attracted an average audience of 8.8 million viewers per episode and 9.3 million for the final. An additional two million watched the decider on All 4 in the week after, making it the largest Bake Off final on Channel 4’s BVOD.

The Great British Bake Off is the most watched non-scripted series by young viewers on UK TV last year, with an average 16-34 audience of 1.9 million.