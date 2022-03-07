Arvind Hickman
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Channel 4 bags Sainsbury's for 'largest ever' Bake Off sponsorship deal

4Sales and PHD kneaded the package; Wieden & Kennedy to create sponsorship spots.

Bake Off welcomes back, from top-left clockwise, Fielding, Lucas, Leith and Hollywood
Bake Off welcomes back, from top-left clockwise, Fielding, Lucas, Leith and Hollywood

Sainsbury’s has put the icing on the cake for Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off after signing the largest sponsorship deal in the show’s history.

The UK’s second-largest supermarket is the exclusive broadcast sponsor of the franchise in a multi-year deal that was brokered by Channel 4’s commercial arm, 4Sales, and Sainsbury’s media agency PHD. 

Last year, Aldi sponsored the show in a deal that was estimated to be worth £4m. Both Channel 4 and PHD declined to disclose the value of this year's sponsorship package.

Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference range will be the broadcast brand across the franchise. 

The "interactive" sponsorship spots will be created by Wieden & Kennedy and feature a range of Sainsbury's Taste the Difference products and serve up “surprising twist that pays homage to the Bake Off”. 

This season welcomes back hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The franchise, a Love Production for Channel 4, also includes spin-offs such as Bake Off: An Extra Slice; Bake Off: The Professionals; Junior Bake Off; the festive specials and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

"We're delighted to partner with The Great British Bake Off, an iconic show with mass appeal that never fails to bring warmth and fun to homes across the country,” Sainsbury's chief marketing officer Mark Given said.

“This exciting new partnership provides us with the perfect opportunity to celebrate and showcase the quality and innovation that Sainsbury's is known and loved for, while cheering on the nation’s best home bakers."

Channel 4 brand partnerships leader Rupinder Downie added: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Sainsbury’s into The Great British Bake Off family – a show which brings thrills, laughs and comfort to our viewers every year. Partnering with such a quintessentially British show plays perfectly into Sainsbury’s' longstanding heritage as one of the nation's most loved brands.”

Last year’s series attracted an average audience of 8.8 million viewers per episode and 9.3 million for the final. An additional two million watched the decider on All 4 in the week after, making it the largest Bake Off final on Channel 4’s BVOD. 

The Great British Bake Off is the most watched non-scripted series by young viewers on UK TV last year, with an average 16-34 audience of 1.9 million.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Promoted

March 04, 2022
Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Promoted

March 01, 2022
Philips’ Blake Cahill on delivering digital buyer experiences

Philips’ Blake Cahill on delivering digital buyer experiences

Promoted

March 01, 2022
What we can learn from an elephant

What we can learn from an elephant

Promoted

February 24, 2022