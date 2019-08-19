Brittaney Kiefer
Channel 4 campaign airs real viewer complaints sent to the broadcaster

The spot features actors and presenters reading out complaints that were made about them.

Channel 4 is showcasing its diverse on-screen talent with a campaign sharing real complaints that viewers have made about the stars and programmes.

The ad, by 4Creative, features actors and presenters from the channel including The Great British Bake Off’s Sandi Toksvig and Prue Leith; Channel 4 News’ Jon Snow; Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan; Grayson Perry, Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan. Each star delivers a complaint based on genuine feedback that Channel 4 has received from viewers.

For example, after kissing his husband, Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson says: "I’m not homophobic but do we have to have gay kissing at dinner time?" 

Big Narstie reads out the complaint "too black", while Paralympic swimming star Ellie Simmonds shares an objection to Paralympians: "They’re not real athletes."

The work was created by Eoin McLaughlin, Caio Turbiani and Raminder Sumra, and directed by Alex Boutell.

Channel 4 said the film aimed to celebrate the diversity of its talent while acknowledging its remit to stimulate debate and discussion.

"This campaign celebrates one of the things at the heart of Channel 4’s identity: challenging the way our viewers think about the world," Ian Katz, the broadcaster’s director of programmes, said. "When there isn’t someone complaining about one of our shows we should be worried."

