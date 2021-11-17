Channel 4 celebrates UK's diversity, inclusion and weirdness in new film

Channel 4 has unveiled a brand ad featuring more than 30 of its famous faces and classifying the UK population as "W for weird" in a pastiche of the film ratings system.

"Altogether different" has been devised to celebrate the collective differences of the UK and opens with the "W for weird" rating, which has been signed by Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon, before Davina McCall tells the audience: "There's nothing normal about this place, or anyone who lives here."

Created by 4Creative, the 100-second film's cast includes both well-known faces and up-and-coming talent from some of Channel 4's shows, including comedian Rosie Jones, Taskmaster's Greg Davies, The Last Leg's Adam Hills and Stath Lets Flats' Jamie Demetriou, as well as The Great British Bake Off's Pru Leith.

Meanwhile, Gogglebox's Siddiqui family tells viewers that "we're the nation that watches TV to watch other people watch TV", while The Lateish Show's Mo Gilligan states that "Different... it's the one thing that we've all got in common".

Other faces appearing in the ad include Naked Attraction's Anna Richardson, Channel 4 News' Krishnan Guru-Murphy, artist Grayson Perry and Derry Girls' Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.

The ad, which goes live this Friday (19 November), will appear across Channel 4's linear, digital and social channels, while posters and digital billboards across the UK will feature some of the campaign's faces.

It has been devised to show how Channel 4's public-service remit means the broadcaster produces programming championing difference and diversity. Its launch comes as the broadcaster faces a threat to its status as a public-service broadcaster.

In September, Campaign organised a letter urging the government to keep Channel 4 in public ownership and calling on ministers to "think again" about its plans to privatise the broadcaster. It has gained signatures from numerous leaders from across the media and advertising industries.

Zaid Al-Qassab, Channel 4's chief marketing officer, said: "'Altogether different' reflects why Channel 4 was created – to authentically represent unheard voices and the cultural diversity of the UK. This film is an entertaining celebration of our collective differences as something that unites us all, and reminds viewers that Channel 4 is the number one destination for the diverse, distinctive British content that they love."

Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director at 4Creative, added: "These days we're often made to think that different is what divides us. At Channel 4 we think different is brilliant, that in fact it's our shared uniqueness that brings us together. So, quite simply, we wanted to tell a story of this odd little land – a place that's never been normal – and celebrate our peculiarities on telly and beyond. Because no-one does weird like we do, UK."