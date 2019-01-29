Channel 4 consults staff on Leeds move

Channel 4 is working on the first stage of its consultation with employees over plans to move 300 jobs to its regional offices.

In this initial part of the process, Channel 4 is consulting on its broad proposals for the move rather than discussing individual futures. However, all employees are involved and staff representatives have been given the opportunity to respond to the plans.

Channel 4 is expected to move to the final phase of the process – which will include talking to staff about their own positions – by late February. The consultations are likely to be concluded by the end of April.

The 300 roles involved will be based at Channel 4’s new second headquarters in Leeds, creative hubs in Bristol and Glasgow, and its 25-strong regional sales base in Manchester. The number includes people currently working in Manchester and Glasgow, existing London-based positions and new jobs.

Manchester failed in its bid to host either the second headquarters or a new creative hub.

Channel 4 is planning to hire a managing director of nations and regions, who will report to Jonathan Allan, the chief commercial officer, and be based in Leeds. Regional staff will report to this new position – which has yet to be advertised – as well as to colleagues in London.

Allan, together with the rest of the national sales team, is expected to stay in Channel 4's existing headquarters on Horseferry Road in London.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: "Having announced the decision on where we are establishing our new national HQ and creative hubs, we have now entered a third phase of work focused on how Channel 4 is structured across multiple sites.

"We are currently engaged in a consultation process with our employees and are unable to give any further details until that process has concluded."

Channel 4 has spent £500,000 on the relocation process so far, according to figures given to Broadcast following a freedom of information request.