Channel 4 debuts real-time bidding on All 4

Advertisers will be able to target All 4 viewers by age, gender and programme genre.

Deliveroo: partnered Channel 4 for launch of All 4 Private Marketplace
Channel 4's inventory is to be made available through automated real-time bidding, making it is the first UK broadcaster to take this step.

Called All 4 Private Marketplace, the system enables advertisers to target the channel's viewers in several different ways, such as programme genre or by their age and gender. It is available across all connected TV devices, mobile and desktop. 

Channel 4 has partnered a range of agency groups and clients at launch, including Deliveroo, Dentsu International, MIQ, Omnicom Media Group UK and Publicis Media.

Veriça Djurdjevic, chief revenue officer at Channel 4, said: “The launch of All 4 Private Marketplace represents the next generation of broadcaster digital ad innovation, offering brands complete flexibility to advertise around high quality content on All 4 and improved access to our young engaged viewers."

Dean Weaving, head of display, video and social at Deliveroo, added: “This progressive product launch disrupts the UK broadcast market, positioning Channel 4 ahead of the curve in providing greater flexibility, control and automation for digital buyers.”

All 4 Private Marketplace is enabled through partnerships with The Trade Desk and Freewheel and is set to be integrated with Google’s DSP DV360 in the coming weeks.

The move supports Channel 4’s Future4 strategy, which aims to deliver 30% of total revenues from digital advertising by 2025.

