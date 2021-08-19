Channel 4 and Dulux bring Changing Rooms back to TV after 17 years

Dulux became the latest brand to step into the world of advertiser-funded programming after it helped bring Changing Rooms back to TV after a 17-year absence.

The infamous home-DIY show returned on Channel 4 last night (18 August), in a partnership between the broadcaster, production company Shine TV, Dulux and media agency MediaCom.

Changing Rooms was originally shown on BBC Two and BBC One from 1996 to 2004 and saw couples swap houses with friends or neighbours, each redecorating a room within the house with the help of interior design gurus including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Anna Ryder Richardson.

The show launched alongside a fully-integrated multimedia campaign that includes idents produced by Kode Media.

Nuno Pena, marketing director of Dulux UK & Ireland, said: “The return of Changing Rooms is a cultural moment for the nation and as such, it was an unmissable opportunity to help bring the show back relevant to 2021.

“Times have changed and audiences have changed too, in the 25 years since the show first aired, so it was the appropriate moment for our brand to use an innovative AFP approach to reach today’s consumers and engage them around the transformative power of paint.”

The project was developed during the pandemic and intended to help Dulux navigate the difficulties of the pandemic.

Dulux products will be central to revamping the homes of contestants, and the brand campaign will also cross over to media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest in an effort to engage with younger audiences. This multimedia presence will be headed by reality star Peter Andre and radio presenter Clara Amfo.

An augmented reality "brand effect" on TikTok will virtually transform rooms at the touch of a button, intended to engage with the younger and newer generation of DIYers who emerged during the pandemic.

In addition, the show will see bloggers provide tips and tricks on redecorating a home through discovery platform Pinterest.

Paul Tremain, managing partner of content at MediaCom said: “All brands were forced to pivot during the pandemic, but for Dulux it was about continuing to encourage people to embrace their originality, access affordable home decorating products and reach a new, younger audience.”

Sophie Lloyd, branded entertainment & creative leader at Channel 4, concluded: “This exciting collaboration with Dulux, MediaCom and Shine revives an iconic show through an innovative and integrated approach that taps into Channel 4’s young audience.”