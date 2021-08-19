Shauna Lewis
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Channel 4 and Dulux bring Changing Rooms back to TV after 17 years

Multimedia campaign to support show will be spearheaded by Peter Andre and Clara Amfo and takes in TikTok and Pinterest.

Changing Rooms: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shows contestants a range of Dulux paints
Changing Rooms: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shows contestants a range of Dulux paints

Dulux became the latest brand to step into the world of advertiser-funded programming after it helped bring Changing Rooms back to TV after a 17-year absence.

The infamous home-DIY show returned on Channel 4 last night (18 August), in a partnership between the broadcaster, production company Shine TV, Dulux and media agency MediaCom.

Changing Rooms was originally shown on BBC Two and BBC One from 1996 to 2004 and saw couples swap houses with friends or neighbours, each redecorating a room within the house with the help of interior design gurus including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Anna Ryder Richardson.

The show launched alongside a fully-integrated multimedia campaign that includes idents produced by Kode Media.

Nuno Pena, marketing director of Dulux UK & Ireland, said: “The return of Changing Rooms is a cultural moment for the nation and as such, it was an unmissable opportunity to help bring the show back relevant to 2021.

“Times have changed and audiences have changed too, in the 25 years since the show first aired, so it was the appropriate moment for our brand to use an innovative AFP approach to reach today’s consumers and engage them around the transformative power of paint.”

The project was developed during the pandemic and intended to help Dulux navigate the difficulties of the pandemic.

Dulux products will be central to revamping the homes of contestants, and the brand campaign will also cross over to media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest in an effort to engage with younger audiences. This multimedia presence will be headed by reality star Peter Andre and radio presenter Clara Amfo.

An augmented reality "brand effect" on TikTok will virtually transform rooms at the touch of a button, intended to engage with the younger and newer generation of DIYers who emerged during the pandemic.

In addition, the show will see bloggers provide tips and tricks on redecorating a home through discovery platform Pinterest.

Paul Tremain, managing partner of content at MediaCom said: “All brands were forced to pivot during the pandemic, but for Dulux it was about continuing to encourage people to embrace their originality, access affordable home decorating products and reach a new, younger audience.”

Sophie Lloyd, branded entertainment & creative leader at Channel 4, concluded: “This exciting collaboration with Dulux, MediaCom and Shine revives an iconic show through an innovative and integrated approach that taps into Channel 4’s young audience.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021