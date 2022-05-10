Charlotte Rawlings
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Channel 4 giant opens up about loneliness for Mental Health Awareness Week

The idents were created by 4Creative.

Channel 4: giant voiced by actor Tuwaine Barrett
Channel 4: giant voiced by actor Tuwaine Barrett

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week (9-15 May) Channel 4 has created a new channel ident, which features its giant mascot speaking about his experiences with loneliness.

Created by 4Creative, the 40- and 20-second spots will air on Channel 4 throughout the week as well as appearing on Twitter and Instagram.

Voiced by actor Tuwaine Barrett, the friendly and relatable giant points out how he rarely speaks because “man keeps to himself and that".

He goes on to describe a time when he was climbing a “mad steep” hill and how this feeling of loneliness hit him.

The films then show the giant doing his usual things, from playing football with his friends to taking a dip in the sea.

"I was like what?! Nah I got loads of mates," he says. "But I couldn't keep up, I felt different, alone." 

The sentient tower of metal then explains the benefits of opening up about this feeling: “But that’s it, fam. We all feel it sometimes. So just reaching out, talking about it, meeting up with mates like this, it helps big time.”

He then directs viewers to use the hashtag #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek to join in the conversation.

The eye-opening idents are part of a larger campaign by Channel 4 to get people talking about their mental health this week.

Channel 4 will be running a stream of content with this goal, including documentary Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert, which airs tonight (10 May) at 10pm, where the singer speaks openly about the death of his brother and his battle with addiction.

In addition, Jo Brand’s How to Stay Sane in a Mad World and Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me will be available to stream on All 4. 

Hollyoaks has also produced a digital content series on TikTok, called #SparkaConversation, as part of its ongoing “Don’t filter feelings” campaign, which shows members of the cast discussing loneliness and how it can be tackled through talking and interaction.

The series is accompanied by a second piece of digital content, where members of the cast perform Give Someone Some Level, a poem addressing themes of loneliness.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022
Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022
Annie Gallimore IPA iList 2022

Annie Gallimore IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022