Channel 4 gives a voice to the rainbow to celebrate Pride and NHS

Ad features talking rainbow as it roams country.

Channel 4 has launched a spot hailing the role of the rainbow in representing both the LGBT+ community and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by 4Creative, "#BeMoreRainbow" follows a personified rainbow as it saunters its way across England, from getting the Tube to strolling along a beach.

"Been mad hectic repping key workers," the rainbow declares, before pointing out its extra colours to represent black, Asian and minority-ethnic communities during Pride.

From posing proudly on residential windows to sporting a face mask on public transport, the rainbow encourages the public to "be kind" to each other in order to "help a rainbow out" in spreading joy during Covid-19.

Launching today (Friday) during Celebrity Gogglebox, the work was created by Andy Shrubsole and Scott Taylor, and directed by Stevie Gee and Essy May through Blinkink.

"These can feel like turbulent times and, as we move out of lockdown and into a new, socially distanced norm, the community spirit that’s thrived over the last three months will be as important as ever," Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer at Channel 4, said.

"Our hope is that this playful campaign will continue to remind viewers of benefits of being community-minded in a typically irreverent Channel 4 way, whilst saying thanks to all those in our communities who work hard to keep us safe." 

Channel 4’s ad coincides with the 72nd anniversary of the NHS’s inception on Sunday, during which one last #ClapForOurCarers is set to take place across the UK.

Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director at 4Creative, said: "He’s been silently watching us from our windows for months, but now rainbow’s finally found his voice – and turns out being the poster guy for love, hope and a better world can get a 'bow real wrung out. 

"So let’s all lend him a hand, take a stripe out of his semi-circle and just be kind, people."

In April, Channel 4 released a spot encouraging people to "#StayAtHome" during lockdown.

