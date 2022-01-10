Channel 4 and Heinz team up for comedy cooking show

A cookery show featuring comedians and a talking microwave is set to launch as part of a new digital campaign from Channel 4 and Heinz.

The online five-part series of Flex Kitchen, which will run across Channel 4’s social media channels from this week, is by 4Studio, the broadcaster’s in-house digital content arm. Creative communications agency Wonderland and trade communications specialist The Hub have supported the campaign.

A new Heinz ad – appearing across linear and digital channels – will also be produced from an edit of the series.

The show will see comedians Alex Brooker, Kerry Godliman, Suzi Ruffell, Lou Sanders and Phil Wang cook for diners who make demanding requests.

It will feature Heinz’s “Made from plants” products, including Heinz Beanz, Tomato Ketchup, Seriously Good Vegan Mayo, Beanz Bugerz and others.

The launch episode will involve Godliman finding a replacement dish after discovering her planned recipe – spanakopita, a Greek pie with spinach and feta cheese – is not suitable for the all-vegan rugby team she is serving.

Episodes will be broadcast on Channel 4 Comedy YouTube as well as All 4, while shorter clips will appear across Channel 4 and Heinz’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts.

The Flex Kitchen series was produced by Ranga Bee, an independent production company run by comedian Romesh Ranganathan and executive producer and director Benjamin Green.

The show was commissioned by Channel 4 digital commissioning executive Evie Buckley alongside 4Studio group content manager Jordan Harvey, who brokered the partnership with media agencies Carat and The Story Lab, who work with Heinz.

David Amodio, deputy head of digital innovation and 4Studio at Channel 4, said: “We’re really excited to kick off 2022 with Heinz and bring viewers all the fun of Flex Kitchen.

"We have strong historical credentials in food and comedy so it’s great to be able to extend these onto our social platforms through this innovative collaboration – one of 4Studio’s most significant partnerships to date.’’

Matt Mill, marketing lead for Heinz Meals, said: “For over 150 years, Heinz has pioneered many products that are already naturally plant-based, from our beloved Heinz Tomato Ketchup to Heinz Beanz, to new innovations including everything from Vegan Mayo to Beanz Burgerz, and there are many more to come in 2022 and beyond.

“This new and exciting partnership with 4Studio is one we know viewers will enjoy, not only will it showcase our portfolio of plant-based products, but we hope to inspire flexitarian audiences all over."