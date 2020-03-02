Channel 4 hires Clare Peters for direct sales push

Channel 4 has appointed Clare Peters, chief business strategist at Manning Gottlieb OMD, as deputy head of client sales.

The broadcaster has created the new position as part of its efforts to increase direct sales to advertisers, as reported by Campaign in October.

Peters, who will start at the end of April, will report to interim director of sales Matt Salmon and manage the currently 12-strong client sales team in London and Manchester.

Salmon praised Peters’ "wealth of experience in innovative business solutions and strong track record with clients". Brands she has worked on include Age UK, Carling, Diet Coke, John Lewis, Sony PlayStation and Virgin Trains.

Peters has worked at Manning Gottlieb OMD for 15 years, including six as head of planning, and has featured three times in Campaign’s annual list of top 10 planners.