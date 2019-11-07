Channel 4 joins forces with BBC and ITV on BritBox streaming service

BritBox, the advertising-free joint venture from the BBC and ITV, has signed an agreement with Channel 4 to carry 1,000-plus hours of TV box sets and Film4 movies.

The service has also agreed a deal with BT to provide exclusive offers and services to the latter's customers, as well as Samsung, which will be the first TV maker to launch the BritBox app.

BritBox is the BBC and ITV’s riposte to streaming offerings such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and it undercuts both in terms of price, charging £5.99 a month for HD content viewable across multiple devices.

Its three-year deal with Channel 4 will enable customers to view Channel 4, All 4 and Film4 comedy, drama, documentary and film content. The agreement will result in an exclusive curated service carrying iconic British films.

All 4 will be added to BritBox from spring 2020, with new series available 31 days after Channel 4's transmission of a final episode. Film4 will go live later in 2020.

Alex Mahon, Channel 4’s chief executive, said: "Channel 4 has always showcased distinctive and diverse British content and, in a world of almost unlimited choice, our public-service brand values are more important than ever for viewers.

"The opportunity to collaborate as PSBs on BritBox extends our track record of partnership and will ensure there is a compelling single destination for the very best high-quality, home-grown content."

BT and EE customers will be offered access to a range of exclusive products and offers. As part of that deal, EE becomes the sole mobile partner for BritBox.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer division, said: "This deal with BritBox will add more exciting content to our great range of TV services for customers, whether they’re watching at home or on the go."

Samsung and BritBox will be part of a joint marketing initiative that will feature the streaming service as a "recommended app" on Samsung's smart TVs.