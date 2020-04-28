Channel 4 launches free ad-creation service

Channel 4’s sales team has launched a free ad-creation service during the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to encourage more brands to make use of TV advertising.

The initiative is aimed at brands that may be encountering issues accessing their usual production means during the lockdown.

It is available for any brand that books a major new campaign (with spend of £100,000 or more) across the 4Sales portfolio between now and August. The production value is capped at £20,000 per project.

4Creative will work with external production companies The Outfit and Sassy Films to produce the ads. They can either create a completely new film or edit an existing spot.

The move is part of a raft of measures that the broadcaster has taken to help brands. In March, Campaign reported that Channel 4 is cutting late booking fees until June and reducing its advanced booking deadlines from eight to four weeks. It is also offering reduced prices for daytime ads.

Matthew Salmon, sales director at Channel 4, told Campaign that the business hopes to encourage brands that have not chosen to advertise on TV and help get them on air quicker than it normally takes.

He said: "TV has never been more valued by audiences whilst offering such great value for advertisers. We recognise, however, that the current limited availability of production services could still be a barrier.

"We want to remove that barrier by offering this unique, free-of-charge service during this unique time, providing brands access to our internationally renowned 4Creative and our award-winning production partners."

The TV ad market has been suffering during the Covid-19 outbreak as many major brands have cut back on spend. Earlier this month, Channel 4 warned that the ad market will be down "in excess of 50%" in April and May.