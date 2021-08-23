Channel 4 partners luxury fashion house Balmain for short-form drama series

In a first for the broadcaster, Channel 4 has partnered Balmain, the Parisian luxury fashion house, to create a short-form drama series.

Fracture launches on 2 September, coinciding with London Fashion Week. It represents Channel 4’s first branded entertainment drama series and the first time a fashion house – and its creative director Olivier Rousteing – has collaborated with a broadcaster in this way, with the cast’s wardrobe featuring Balmain’s Autumn 2021 designs throughout each of the five eight-minute episodes.

Fracture is set in the desolate Le Rêve Motel on the outskirts of LA, a shabby landing spot for an array of colourful characters.

It stars US singer songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, Charles Melton (Riverdale), Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) and Ajani Russell (Skate Kitchen).

“Fracture helps to make very clear Balmain’s determination to continue to break down boundaries and engage in unexpected, compelling and entertaining ways with lovers of fashion, music and design,” Rousteing said.

Matt Ford, 4Studio’s commercial lead, added: “4Studio is leading the re-invention of short-form branded entertainment, supporting the delivery of Channel 4’s Future4 strategy to accelerate digital growth.

"We’re looking forward to pushing boundaries together with more premium brand partners in the future to create quality content that our viewers love – wherever they’re watching.”

Fracture will be available via Channel 4’s YouTube channel and as a box set on All 4. It will also be hosted on a bespoke co-branded website created for the series at www.fractureseries.com.

Balmain’s Rousteing was the creative director of the series, which was created by Michail Papadogkonas and Catherine Hope, written by Glenn Waldron and directed by Bradley & Pablo. It was produced by Pretty Bird and the executive producers were Alya Nazaraly and Txampi Diz.