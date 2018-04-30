Georgina Brazier
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

How Channel 4 played on robot paranoia to successfully promote 'Humans'

Channels 4's "Human Test" campaign has left viewers confused as to whether what they are watching is real.

In an age of growing paranoia surrounding technology, Channel 4's latest ad to promote the third series of Humans plays on blurring the lines between humans and AI. 

Eoin McLaughlin, a creative director at 4Creative who worked on the campaign, said: "The reason the idea's resonated with people is there is already a suspicion and growing paranoia around the intimate role that technology's increasingly playing in our lives.

"That was very much the sentiment that we were aiming for when we developed the campaign...That's why I think it's proved succesful."

Channel 4 is the first UK broadcaster to use home voice assistants to promote a TV show.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

Promoted

April 30, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

Promoted

April 27, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

MEDIA
You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

Promoted

April 26, 2018

You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi