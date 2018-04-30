How Channel 4 played on robot paranoia to successfully promote 'Humans'

In an age of growing paranoia surrounding technology, Channel 4's latest ad to promote the third series of Humans plays on blurring the lines between humans and AI.

Eoin McLaughlin, a creative director at 4Creative who worked on the campaign, said: "The reason the idea's resonated with people is there is already a suspicion and growing paranoia around the intimate role that technology's increasingly playing in our lives.

"That was very much the sentiment that we were aiming for when we developed the campaign...That's why I think it's proved succesful."

Channel 4 is the first UK broadcaster to use home voice assistants to promote a TV show.