Channel 4 poaches Mother's Sophie Lloyd for branded entertainment role

Channel 4 has hired Sophie Lloyd, lead creative for branded entertainment at Mother, as its branded entertainment and creative leader.

In the new role, Lloyd will be responsible for the broadcaster’s branded entertainment output across linear and digital channels, plus social-first digital content developed through the commercial division of Channel 4’s newly announced Digital Creative Unit.

She will also take responsibility for the leadership of Pl4y, a creative practice that sits within 4Sales. Lloyd will report to Jonathan Lewis, head of digital and partnership innovation.

Lloyd joined Mother in 2016 as editorial director and took up her current role in July 2018. During her time at the independent agency she has produced campaigns and branded content for clients including Stella Artois, Uber Eats, Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour and, for Elvie, 2018’s "Pumping. Unplugged" campaign.

Before joining Mother, she worked at Bartle Bogle Hegarty and as a freelance TV producer and editor.

Lewis said: "Sophie has hugely impressive credentials and a fantastic track record in developing award-winning ad campaigns and branded content during her time at Mother.

"I am incredibly excited Sophie has chosen to join our team at a time when we focus strategically on branded entertainment across linear, digital and, of course, our new venture into social."

When Channel 4 established its Leeds-based Digital Content Unit in October, it appointed Matt Ford, former commercial director of Unilad, to lead a commercial division within it as part of 4Sales.

Ford, along with Matt Risley, head of the DCU, was one of a series of hires for the broadcaster in the second half of the year that also included chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab and Lynsey Atkin, who joined from Havas to become executive creative director at 4Creative.