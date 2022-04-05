Channel 4 promotes Derry Girls with 1990s revival of Smash Hits magazine

Channel 4 has marked the release of the third season of its comedy series Derry Girls, set to hit screens on 12 April, with a helping of 1990s nostalgia.

Created by Lisa McGee and based on her own experiences, Derry Girls is a family-centred comedy following the lives of a group of school friends, set against the backdrop of The Troubles. It stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Nicola Coughlan.

4Creative collaborated with Bauer Media to celebrate the return of the series through a revival of Bauer Media’s music magazine, Smash Hits.

The creative team behind the eye-catching, 28-page magazine included Andy Shrubsole, Scott Taylor and Rob Boon.

Inspired by 1990s nostalgia and “last-day-of-school-chaos” – in a nod to this being both the final series of the show and the characters’ final year of school – the magazine includes a pull out double-page poster of the cast and Derry Girls-themed features.

More than 150,000 copies will be handed out across the UK as well as included with this week’s issues of Heat and Closer on newsstands today (5 April).

The magazine’s visuals will also be used throughout out-of-home assets, including large-format digital on the day that the show airs.

In Derry, the UV Arts team, which marked the second series of the show with a mural of the characters, is updating the painting in time for an unveiling on 6 April.

The retro campaign also takes a modern twist as it takes to TikTok and Spotify. On TikTok, fans will be able to access magazine content adapted for social, including filters where users can insert their own faces onto the cover.

In addition, Spotify wants listeners to create their own mixtapes, enabling people to select their favourite 1990s tracks and load them onto a virtual customisable cassette tape.

“Smash Hits and Derry Girls is a match made in 90s heaven: both icons of their time, wildly popular and with an incorrigible urge to say what they think – even when it gets them into trouble,” Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director at 4Creative, said.

“We have absolutely loved bringing this campaign to life; giving the Derry Girls – and the wee English fella – the full pop star treatment and working with Bauer Media and Lisa McGee to give fans even more of Erin and the gang before school’s out for good.”

Lucie Cave, chief content officer at Bauer Media, added: “With season three of Derry Girls set in 1998, reviving our iconic 90s magazine Smash Hits for a one-off special was a no-brainer.

“Working incredibly close with the Channel 4 team meant that we were able to be keep the energy and essence of both brands in sync throughout and ensure that the show was seamlessly woven throughout all editorial – including the fan-favourite ‘Biscuit tin’ interview and classic ‘How to dress like a pop star’.

“Nostalgia is having such a moment, and this is like jumping back into your teenage bedroom and grabbing a hairbrush to sing in the mirror – we can’t wait for fans to grab a copy and dive into Derry Girls in all its glory."