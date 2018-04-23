Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Channel 4 reduces men and women to their bits in promo for Genderquake season

Channel 4 has launched a 60-second ad for Genderquake, its new season of programmes on the gender debate, that provides a potted history on the two tribes of humanity: the "penises" and "vaginas".

"Two tribes" was created by Tom Woodington and Robin Temple for in-house shop 4Creative, and directed by Chris Bristow through Blinkink.

Channel 4 said the promo seeks to ask "whether society’s traditional way of defining gender – based on our biological characteristics at birth – still makes sense".

The season of programmes includes:

  • Genderquake, an experiment in which 11 young people from across the gender and sexuality spectrum will live together under one roof for a week;

  • Genderquake: The Debate, a live-studio discussion with a wide panel of guests looking at what gender means in 2018;

  • What Makes a Woman?, a film presented by transgender model and activist Munroe Bergdorf;

  • Riot Girls, a hidden camera prank show, featuring four top female comedians, taking on issues like the gender pay gap;

  • Random Acts: The Lady That Dances, a collaboration with ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca and spoken word artist Ash Palmisciano in performance exploring the theme of transition.

    • Channel 4’s deputy director of programmes Kelly Webb-Lamb said: "The issues around gender and gender identity are some of the most charged and hotly debated of our time.

    "Through a collection of entertaining, thoughtful and provocative programmes, this season will feature a broad range of inspiring people who add their varied and informative voices to the wider debate."

    Channel 4's 360 diversity charter, launched in 2015, put diversity at the heart of all decision-making at the broadcaster.

    In the last two years, it has held two contests that awarded free airtime to campaigns with diversity at the heart – with Maltesers/Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Lloyds Bank/Adam & Eve/DDB the winning ideas.

    Writing for Campaign last year, Channel 4's chief marketer Dan Brooke argued that "diversity makes us more creative".

    Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

    Read exclusive registrant only articles

    Read more articles each month

    Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

    Register Now
    Already Registered?

    Forgotten password?

    Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

    Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

    Become a member

    Looking for a new job?

    Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

    Create an alert now

    Partner content

    AGENCY
    World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

    Promoted

    April 23, 2018

    World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

    AGENCY
    World's Leading Independent Agencies: why being independent just isn't enough

    Promoted

    April 23, 2018

    World's Leading Independent Agencies: why being independent just isn't enough

    AGENCY
    World's Leading Independent Agencies: building the best brands, with you

    Promoted

    April 20, 2018

    World's Leading Independent Agencies: building the best brands, with you

    MEDIA
    When being selfish works

    Promoted

    April 20, 2018

    When being selfish works