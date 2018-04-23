Channel 4 reduces men and women to their bits in promo for Genderquake season

"Two tribes" was created by Tom Woodington and Robin Temple for in-house shop 4Creative, and directed by Chris Bristow through Blinkink.

Channel 4 said the promo seeks to ask "whether society’s traditional way of defining gender – based on our biological characteristics at birth – still makes sense".

The season of programmes includes:

Genderquake, an experiment in which 11 young people from across the gender and sexuality spectrum will live together under one roof for a week;

Genderquake: The Debate, a live-studio discussion with a wide panel of guests looking at what gender means in 2018;

What Makes a Woman?, a film presented by transgender model and activist Munroe Bergdorf;

Riot Girls, a hidden camera prank show, featuring four top female comedians, taking on issues like the gender pay gap;

Random Acts: The Lady That Dances, a collaboration with ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca and spoken word artist Ash Palmisciano in performance exploring the theme of transition.

Channel 4’s deputy director of programmes Kelly Webb-Lamb said: "The issues around gender and gender identity are some of the most charged and hotly debated of our time.

"Through a collection of entertaining, thoughtful and provocative programmes, this season will feature a broad range of inspiring people who add their varied and informative voices to the wider debate."

Channel 4's 360 diversity charter, launched in 2015, put diversity at the heart of all decision-making at the broadcaster.

In the last two years, it has held two contests that awarded free airtime to campaigns with diversity at the heart – with Maltesers/Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Lloyds Bank/Adam & Eve/DDB the winning ideas.

Writing for Campaign last year, Channel 4's chief marketer Dan Brooke argued that "diversity makes us more creative".