Channel 4 restructures with loss of head of agency and client sales

Matt Salmon takes on the newly-merged role of Channel 4 head of agency and client sales

Channel 4 has undergone a restructure led by chief commercial officer Jonathan Allan that has combined its two head of agency and client sales roles into a single job.

The two roles were previously held by Matt Salmon and Damon Lafford – who joined the business in January 2012 as part of an earlier restructure, after a role as head of trading at BSkyB.

Salmon joined Channel 4 a month after Lafford, with each taking on responsibility for managing half of the business’s agency and client relationships.

The restructure of the team follows the expansion of Allan’s own role earlier in 2018 as he took on leadership of the organisation’s nations and regions strategy and the process to establish a new national headquarters and two new creative hubs.

Allan said the aim of the restructure was to provide more integrated leadership of all the Channel 4 agency and client sales teams.

"Damon has made a massive contribution towards the success of 4Sales over the last six years," Allan said. "He’s been an outstanding leader and supportive colleague and I wish him all the very best for the future."

Salmon, meanwhile, takes on the role as head of agency and client sales with immediate effect.

He continues to report directly to Allan, along with the other members of the 4Sales leadership team: head of trading, Ed Chalmers; head of digital innovation & partnerships, Jonathan Lewis; and head of airtime management & ad operations, Tanya O’Sullivan.