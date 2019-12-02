Channel 4, Sainsbury's, NatWest and Nationwide donate airtime to champion disabled people

Channel 4 has joined forces with Sainsbury’s, NatWest and Nationwide Building Society to donate airtime to social enterprises promoting the economic contributions made by disabled people.

They have created an ad-break takeover for this year’s Purple Light Up, a global movement designed to draw attention to the economic empowerment of disabled people.

Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, NatWest and Channel 4 have collectively donated a 60-second spot to three social enterprises, chosen in partnership with Disability Confident and Scope.

The "Disability works" campaign will broadcast during Channel 4’s How to Save £1,000 Online, airing at 8pm on 3 December to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Soap brand Beco, which encourages other businesses to poach its staff, chocolatier Harry Specters and Ignition Brewery will feature in the ad break. All three give employment opportunities to disabled, impaired and disadvantaged people. Each of the three advertisers will have a 10-second introduction in the spot explaining how their contribution has helped raise the profile of these businesses and products.

The concept was devised by 4Sales creative arm PL4Y and led by creative producer Thomas Pullen and creative strategist Adam Denton. Channel 4 worked with Wavemaker, Zenith and PHD, which handle media for Nationwide, NatWest and Sainsbury’s respectively.

Jonathan Allan, Channel 4’s chief commercial officer, said: "Building on the resounding success of last year’s #PurpleLightUp activity, it’s great to work with these three great brands to donate this unique ad break, which we hope will encourage businesses to realise the value that talented people with disabilities bring to the workplace."

Purple Light Up was created by PurpleSpace, of which Channel 4 is a member.

James Taylor, Scope’s head of policy, public affairs and campaigns, added: "Showcasing disability employment by giving disabled entrepreneurs a platform on our primetime screens can only be positive.

"Disabled people remain shut out of the workplace and massively underrepresented on our screens and behind the scenes. We'd like all companies to become disability game-changers, actively challenging perceptions and attitudes towards disabled people in everything they do."