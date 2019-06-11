Channel 4 sales chief Jonathan Allan's pay rose by 25% in 2018

Channel 4 paid its chief commercial officer, Jonathan Allan, £654,000 in 2018, up 24.8% year on year after his bonus soared 71.1% and his base salary rose 11.5%.

Allan’s pay included a base salary of £418,000, up from £375,000 in 2017; taxable benefits worth £1,000, in line with 2017; £202,000 in variable pay, up from £118,000 in 2017; and £33,000 in pension contributions, a rise from £30,000 in 2017.

His bonus includes pay from the advertising sales scheme as well as the corporate variable pay scheme.

Channel 4 promoted Allan from sales director to chief commercial officer at the end of March 2018.

Alex Mahon was paid £936,000 in 2018, her first full year as chief executive of Channel 4. That's 2% less than the £957,000 David Abraham was paid in his final full year as chief executive in 2016. Mahon joined Channel 4 on 30 October 2017.

Dan Brooke, Channel 4’s chief marketing and communications officer who announced plans to leave the broadcaster in December, was paid a total of £404,000 in 2018, down 12.9% from £464,000 in 2017.

Channel 4 hired Zaid Al-Qassab, BT’s chief brand and marketing officer, as chief marketing officer last week. Al-Qassab will have a narrower role than Brooke and will not sit on the Channel 4 board. Lynette Huntley, who was promoted to chief of staff in March 2018, now leads communications.

4Sales, Channel 4's sales house, generated £994m in revenue in 2018, down 8.0% year on year and hitting below £1bn for the first time in four years.