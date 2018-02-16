Simon Gwynn
Channel 4 signs up Gtech for Gogglebox sponsorship

Home and garden appliance brand Gtech will sponsor Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox when it returns for a new series next week.

The two-year deal, the first TV sponsorship for the brand, was managed by 4Sales’ Nations and Regions team in Manchester.

The idents, created in-house by Gtech, depict a series of scenarios featuring the company’s founder and chief executive Nick Grey attempting to sit down to watch TV, but being repeatedly interrupted by the destructive antics of his dogs.

With an average audience of 3.5 million viewers per episode, Gogglebox was the second biggest show of 2017 for Channel 4, after The Great British Bake-Off. Its viewing share was 14.6% overall, and 20.6% among 16- to 34-year-olds.

Samantha Preece, head of marketing at Gtech, said: "We feel there is a real synergy between Gtech, a much-loved brand, and one of the nation’s best-loved TV shows."

The deal is the latest in a string on sponsorships announced by Channel 4 in the last two months, following Citroën for First Dates, Halfords for the weather, Coors Light for Comedy on 4, and Subway for The Big Bang Theory.

A study published by the broadcaster in October found the consumers saw brands that sponsor TV programmes as more trustworthy than other forms of advertising.

Rupinder Downie, partnership controller at Channel 4 said: "Gogglebox is hugely popular among viewers and advertisers alike and our recent, biggest ever study into TV sponsorship effectiveness proves that a show’s popularity contributes towards driving positive results across the board."

