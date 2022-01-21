Shauna Lewis
Channel 4 takes over from BBC as Formula E broadcaster

Channel 4’s new multi-year contract builds on coverage of last year’s London E-Prix.

Channel 4: coverage of Formula E's eighth season begins on 28 January
Channel 4 will be the exclusive free-to-air UK broadcaster of the ​​ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, taking over from the BBC and giving brands a chance to advertise alongside the action.

The multi-year agreement begins with this year's 16-race calendar – Formula E's eighth season – which will be aired live on Channel 4, All 4 and Channel 4 Sport’s YouTube channel. 

When the BBC was the series’ free-to-air home, coverage was made available through the broadcaster's Red Button service, BBC iPlayer and, occasionally, BBC Two.

Channel 4’s deal builds on its coverage of last year’s London E-Prix weekend in July. 

During the London E-Prix, BBC’s live channels were broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics and its rights agreement later expired with the 2021-22 season.

Aarti Dabas, chief media officer, Formula E, said: “The multi-year partnership with Channel 4 is great news for fans across the UK and for the continued growth of our sport.”

He added that the organisation looked forward to “better serving” Formula E’s fanbase.

Sponsored by Bristol Street Motors, Channel 4’s live race coverage will be hosted by Vernon Kay, Nicki Shields, Dario Franchitti and Jack Nicholls, the same team from Channel 4’s previous coverage.

The coverage will be produced by FETV, a collaborative venture between motorsport production specialists Aurora and North One.

Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s head of sport, said: “We’re proud to be showcasing a sport with sustainability at its heart and one that plays such an important role in seeking to combat the climate crisis.”

The new Formula E season begins on 28 January with a track located around the walls of the Unesco World Heritage site of Diriyah in Saudi Arabia. Other host cities include Rome, London, New York and Seoul.

Channel 4's other sports coverage has included Emma Raducanu’s victory at tennis' US Open, live British Lions rugby and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

