Channel 4 teams up with Oral-B in youth-targeting campaign

Work stars cast of First Dates, Celebs Go Dating and Hollyoaks.


Channel 4 has launched its first partnership with Procter & Gamble brand Oral-B, enlisting the help of a host of TV stars for a new campaign called "Full disclosure".

Created by Bullion Productions, the trio of spots star cast members from First Dates, Celebs Go Dating and Hollyoaks as they take a closer look at their expertly whitened teeth. 

The celebrity pairings go head to head, putting their impecable teeth-brushing skills to the test with both manual and electric toothbrushes, as hosted by TV and radio presenter Gemma Cairney.

The ads will run across Channel 4, E4 and All 4 until next summer, with the intention of targeting 16- to 34-year-old viewers via the star-studded line-ups.

Angus Mitchell, agency and client sales leader at Channel 4, said: "We’re really proud of this first collaboration with Oral-B, sharing our talent with proven appeal to young viewers to demonstrate the brand’s message in a fun and engaging way."

Channel 4 last partnered P&G a decade ago to promote Max Factor via primetime makeover show Makeover Break, leading to a "sales rise of as much as 60%" following broadcast. 

Adam Parker, marketing manager at Oral-B, said: "The partnership with Channel 4 is the first of its kind for Oral-B and has enabled us to work with relatable talent who can show the younger audience exactly why an Oral-B electric toothbrush is key to unlocking better oral health."

The work was directed by David Lieb through Bullion Productions. The media agency is PG One.

