Channel 4 and TikTok team up to showcase Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Channel 4 and TikTok have launched a Paralympics Hub, which is set to showcase the most captivating moments throughout the Tokyo Paralympics for UK audiences.

The hub, created by the broadcaster's Leeds-based 4Studio, will feature a wide range of Paralympics content from Channel 4, behind- the-scenes content, events and medals highlights, with a split-screen "reaction" format, and a Q&A series with athletes.

It forms part of Channel 4’s ambitions to bring viewers unprecedented levels of coverage of the Paralympics. The content provided is in addition to 300 hours of linear TV footage and 1000 hours of live-streamed events.

Accessibility is at the forefront of the partnership. The Paralympics hub can be accessed without leaving the TikTok app and videos will take advantage of TikTok’s "text-to-speech" feature to allow viewers with visual impairments to enjoy content.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said: “We want to make the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics the most accessible games ever and this innovative partnership with TikTok will bring more creative and bespoke content to the widest audience possible, wherever they are.”

The tag “#Paralympics” has garnered 468 million views and “#DisabilityAwareness” more than half a billion views on the app itself.

Rich Waterworth, general manager for TikTok UK and Europe, added: “We're delighted to be working even more closely with Channel 4 to support them to make the Paralympics even more discoverable and accessible to the widest possible UK audience.”