Alex Brownsell
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Channel 4 and Unilever to seek out influencers with 'commercial potential'

Channel 4 has partnered with Unilever Ventures, the FMCG company's private equity arm, and digital media network Studio71 to identify up-and-coming social media influencers with "commercial potential".

Guava Juice box: Launched by Studio71 creator Roi Fabito
Guava Juice box: Launched by Studio71 creator Roi Fabito

The tie-up will see "start-up" influencers selected via a pitch process, and successful entrants receiving support to establish their new brand, with a focus on areas such as consumer products, lifestyle and entertainment.

Studio71, owned by German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, is a multi-channel network managing a portfolio of influencers, including Roi Fabito, who launched Guava Juice box, a monthly subscription toy box available through Amazon. It will lead the UK pitch process.

The deal was developed as a result of Channel 4’s membership of the European Media Alliance, an alliance of broadcasters including France’s TF1 and Italy and Spain’s Mediaset.

Channel 4’s chief commercial officer Jonathan Allan said: "As the leading young skewing channel in the UK with a remit to nurture and grow new talent, this partnership will help us to explore a new generation of on-screen talent and business entrepreneurs that might benefit from our content expertise and innovative commercial models such as the Commercial Growth Fund."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?