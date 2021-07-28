Channel 4 unveils campaign for compulsive reality show Married at First Sight

Channel 4 has launched a new campaign promoting the arrival of Married at First Sight UK.

A home-grown version of the global phenomenon in which strangers tie the knot, the UK series will follow a fresh batch of singles as they search for love and a happy-ever-after in the strangest of circumstances.

A 4Creative film, created by Joe Williams and Alex Goddard, aired on Tuesday (27 July) during Hollyoaks on E4. It kicked off a wider creative marketing campaign, including social, digital, out-of-home and influencer activity, as well as a partnership with Bauer Media, which will run across Kiss radio, Heat magazine and Heatworld.

The spot features an excited, hopeful-looking couple standing at the altar, their faces gradually falling as they are asked whether they will honour their vows of matrimony, even if the other turns out to be "one of those people who claps when planes land" or "believes the world is flat".

In the lead-up to the launch, wedding-themed ads featuring the cast of the show were shown on Tinder and on launch day there was a Twitter spotlight, TikTok Top view and bespoke Snaps lens on Snapchat.

Amber Kirby, Channel 4's marketing director, said: “We are really excited to support the return of a bigger, more unflinching series of Married at First Sight UK with this integrated campaign that will drive anticipation for the marriage stories about to unfold across multiple platforms, including strong digital and social activity designed to capture the attention of E4’s young audience.”

Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director of 4Creative, added: “There’s an old adage about marriage, that it makes an honest woman – or man – out of your betrothed. But what if you’re marrying a complete and utter stranger? We figured that’s the time for some real home truths at the altar. So we created the most honest set of vows around, that promise the drama and absurdity of what will undoubtedly await our star-crossed first-sighters. And, after all, everyone loves a wedding.”

The new series features relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Melanie Schilling and sex and intimacy expert Charlene Douglas.

The latest series of Married at First Sight Australia is E4’s biggest unscripted title since 2014 and one of All 4’s top series so far this year.