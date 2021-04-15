Channel 4 wins Campaign Media Awards grand prix for anti-racism ad breaks

Channel 4 won Campaign of the Year at the Campaign Media Awards in a virtual ceremony this afternoon for its anti-racism collaboration with nine supermarkets.
After Sainsbury's received racist abuse for one of its 2020 Christmas ads, Channel 4 brought together Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Waitrose with Sainsbury's for two special ad breaks under the banner #StandAgainstRacism.
OmniGov, the Manning Gottlieb OMD division set up to serve the government's media buying account, secured the coveted title of Agency Team of the Year for the second year in a row.
The judges praised OmniGov for not simply focusing on addressing the coronavirus crisis in its live virtual pitch for the awards but also demonstrating that it delivered against "broader strategic goals".
"The speed and breadth of work this team has achieved is quite incredible," one judge said.
Also in the second part of a two-day ceremony, Global Radio won three prizes for a campaign for Organix for VCCP, while Goodstuff and Channel 4 each achieved victory in two categories.
The winners on day two:
Best Use of Insight
Re-educating Google
Rapp UK for Mermaids
Creative Idea: budget under £250k
Heart Toddler Trax with Organix
Global and Organix for VCCP and The Fourth Angel
Creative Idea: budget over £250k
Haptics: Experiencing Lego in a Touch-Free World
Initiative for Lego
Total Communications Campaign
Laundry Against Landfill
Goodstuff for Ecover
Best International Strategy
Using technology to address the balance between brand and performance communications and re-invigorate the Western Union brand in 90 markets.
Mediahub for Western Union
The Data & Creativity Award
Covid Booking
Manning Gottlieb OMD for Specsavers
The CRM & Media Award
The Personalised Program Guide
Goodstuff Communications for ITV
Best Social Strategy
McDonald's Appy Days
OMD UK for McDonald's
Best Use of Experiential
PlayStation 5 Launch – Transport for London Takeover
MediaCom in collaboration with TfL, Red Consultancy and Diva Agency for PlayStation UK
Branded Content: Audio
Branded Content: Social
CALM and Carling partner to save lives in lockdown
Zenith for Carling and CALM
Branded Content: TV & Cinema
Hair Power: Me and My Afro
Channel 4 for Dove and Unilever Entertainment
Content Strategy
Concrete Green with Loyle Carner
PHD for Timberland UK
Media Partnerships: budget under £250K
Media Partnerships: budget over £250K
#StandAgainstRacism
Channel 4 for Sainsbury's and eight other major supermarket brands
Agency Team of the Year
OmniGov, Manning Gottlieb OMD
Campaign of the Year
