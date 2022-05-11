Channel 4 and YouTube extend content and commercial partnership

Channel 4 will make various programmes available on YouTube across the UK and Ireland as an extension of its strategic partnership with the entertainment platform.

The push enables Channel 4 to sell its own advertising around these shows and marks the first deal of its kind across the UK and Europe, coming a month after the government decided to push ahead with the channel’s privatisation.

Channel 4 hopes the move will continue to make significant strides against its five-year Future4 strategy to accelerate digital growth, reach young audiences, increase new revenue streams and build strategic partnerships to compete more effectively.

Channel 4 and E4 content will begin rolling out under the partnership with YouTube, which is used on a monthly basis by 98% of online 18- to 34-year-olds, from this month.

Some of the shows available to watch include 8 Out Of 10 Cats, SAS: Who Dares Wins and Location, Location, Location.

The partnership will also enable Channel 4 to generate new revenues and support the broadcaster’s ambition to scale the Channel 4 brand on the platform.

Channel 4 will also create a dedicated YouTube team within its commercial arm 4Sales, to enable the broadcaster to sell advertising directly around its content on the platform.

“Innovative strategic partnerships are Channel 4’s speciality, and this new relationship with YouTube is another which will ensure we continue to keep growing our reach with young audiences and build on our unrivalled digital success,” Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said.

“Together with YouTube we have created a powerful consumer channel full of our brilliant Channel 4 content. This will engage even more viewers through the enhanced reach and digital scale of YouTube, combined with the dynamism of the Channel 4 brand.”

Ben McOwen Wilson, managing director of YouTube, UK and Ireland, said: “I'm proud to welcome Channel 4's creative, thought-provoking long-form content on to the YouTube platform.

“As an open platform, YouTube is where UK audiences of all ages and backgrounds come to watch what they want to watch, when they want to watch it."

McOwen Wilson added: “It is fantastic to drive innovative partnerships such as this, to enable leading broadcasters to contribute to the diversity of content on the platform of choice for young viewers."