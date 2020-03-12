Emmet McGonagle
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Channel 4's ad break wants to send nation to sleep

Brand partnered Eve Sleep to mark World Sleep Day.

Channel 4: ad breaks hope to improve sleeping habits of viewers
Channel 4: ad breaks hope to improve sleeping habits of viewers

Channel 4 has partnered mattress brand Eve Sleep to celebrate World Sleep Day today (13 March) by removing the brain-stimulating blue light from TV ads.

In an attempt to lull viewers into a good night's sleep, the partnership will see Channel 4 remove the blue light from TV ads, replacing it with an amber-coloured filter.

Taking place on Channel 4, E4 and More4 on Sunday (15 March) at 9:45pm, the first ad break will feature pre-bedtime tips to help people get to sleep more easily, while the second will show a 90-second film of people and pets sleeping in order to create a more relaxing environment for viewers.

The break will also feature ads by Calpol, Cazoo, Listerine, The AA and Velux, as well as Channel 4’s idents. The work was created by Nikki Gillespie at Sassy Films, while media is handled by Goodstuff Communications.

"We’re really proud of this collaboration with Eve Sleep and Goodstuff, which we hope will help Channel 4 viewers achieve a great night’s sleep," Chris Braithwaite, agency and client sales leader at Channel 4, said.

"It continues Channel 4’s legacy of delivering innovative, creative campaigns for advertisers that truly engage our audience." 

This is part of Eve’s wider "Right to sleep" campaign, which saw the brand deliver a letter to secretary of state for justice Robert Buckland, arguing that sleep should be recognised in the Human Rights Act 1998.

Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer at Eve, said: "There’s lots and lots of things that disrupt sleep, leaving the nation feeling groggy and not at their best each morning, and here at Eve Sleep we are on a mission to solve them all one by one. 

Right to sleep: ad breaks include pre-bedtime tips for sleepers

"So as part of World Sleep Day this year, we hope to help millions of Channel 4 viewers get the sleep they need to rise and shine. What better way than with a TV ad break free of sleep-disrupting blue light, supported by simple and effective sleep tips, and then a relaxing moment of calm." 

This follows research from the first-ever Great British bedtime report (released in 2013) found that 10-11pm was the preferred time for bed for Britons, with the average Brit getting just five hours and 36 minutes uninterrupted sleep a night.

The NHS, on the other hand, recommends between six and nine hours of sleep every night for adults and encourages people to "avoid using smartphones, tablets or other electronic devices for an hour or so before you go to bed as the light from the screen on these devices may have a negative effect on sleep".

Gaby Kerezova, planning director at Goodstuff, added: "As Eve Sleep’s long-standing media agency, we are thrilled to be working on this collaborative partnership. This first-of-its-kind campaign continues to spread the message that everyone has the right to better sleep and is the result of an idea born through our Goodstuff ideas session and developed with Eve Sleep and 4Sales."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: Best foot forward

Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: Best foot forward

Promoted

Added 41 hours ago
MEDIA
How to connect OOH, radio and drivers

How to connect OOH, radio and drivers

Promoted

March 09, 2020
MEDIA
Seriousness, style and fast-food humour: 5 top TV ads

Seriousness, style and fast-food humour: 5 top TV ads

Promoted

March 06, 2020
How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

Promoted

March 05, 2020