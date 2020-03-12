Channel 4's ad break wants to send nation to sleep

Channel 4 has partnered mattress brand Eve Sleep to celebrate World Sleep Day today (13 March) by removing the brain-stimulating blue light from TV ads.

In an attempt to lull viewers into a good night's sleep, the partnership will see Channel 4 remove the blue light from TV ads, replacing it with an amber-coloured filter.

Taking place on Channel 4, E4 and More4 on Sunday (15 March) at 9:45pm, the first ad break will feature pre-bedtime tips to help people get to sleep more easily, while the second will show a 90-second film of people and pets sleeping in order to create a more relaxing environment for viewers.

The break will also feature ads by Calpol, Cazoo, Listerine, The AA and Velux, as well as Channel 4’s idents. The work was created by Nikki Gillespie at Sassy Films, while media is handled by Goodstuff Communications.

"We’re really proud of this collaboration with Eve Sleep and Goodstuff, which we hope will help Channel 4 viewers achieve a great night’s sleep," Chris Braithwaite, agency and client sales leader at Channel 4, said.

"It continues Channel 4’s legacy of delivering innovative, creative campaigns for advertisers that truly engage our audience."

This is part of Eve’s wider "Right to sleep" campaign, which saw the brand deliver a letter to secretary of state for justice Robert Buckland, arguing that sleep should be recognised in the Human Rights Act 1998.

Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer at Eve, said: "There’s lots and lots of things that disrupt sleep, leaving the nation feeling groggy and not at their best each morning, and here at Eve Sleep we are on a mission to solve them all one by one.

"So as part of World Sleep Day this year, we hope to help millions of Channel 4 viewers get the sleep they need to rise and shine. What better way than with a TV ad break free of sleep-disrupting blue light, supported by simple and effective sleep tips, and then a relaxing moment of calm."

This follows research from the first-ever Great British bedtime report (released in 2013) found that 10-11pm was the preferred time for bed for Britons, with the average Brit getting just five hours and 36 minutes uninterrupted sleep a night.

The NHS, on the other hand, recommends between six and nine hours of sleep every night for adults and encourages people to "avoid using smartphones, tablets or other electronic devices for an hour or so before you go to bed as the light from the screen on these devices may have a negative effect on sleep".

Gaby Kerezova, planning director at Goodstuff, added: "As Eve Sleep’s long-standing media agency, we are thrilled to be working on this collaborative partnership. This first-of-its-kind campaign continues to spread the message that everyone has the right to better sleep and is the result of an idea born through our Goodstuff ideas session and developed with Eve Sleep and 4Sales."