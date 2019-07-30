Channel 4's feel-good Bake Off ad shows nation uniting over baking

Channel 4 has created an ad in the run-up to the 10th series of The Great British Bake Off, with a cameo from Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster.

The spot, made in-house by 4Creative, aims to be a "feel-good trailer" that celebrates how the show unites the nation through baking.

It shows shoppers clearing supermarket baking aisles, creating a chaotic scene that leads to a rise in the stock market. The soundtrack is a version of The Beatles' All Together Now.

The film airs tonight at 8pm on Channel 4 and will be supported by press coverwraps, posters, radio ads and social media activity. A date for the start of the new series has yet to be announced, but it will be later this summer.

Chris Wood, acting head of 4Creative, said: "In previous years, we’ve used our big Bake Off launch film to celebrate the nation’s collective love of bakes and cakes. This year, we wanted to shift the focus to the people behind the bakes, giving a voice to the diverse and passionate bakers of Britain, a nation blessed with a legacy of rich regional baking traditions, culinary creativity and a universal willingness to give it a go."

The work was created by Andy Shrubsole and Scott Taylor, and directed by Alex Boutell.

James Walker, controller of marketing and media at Channel 4, added: "The effect The Great British Bake Off has on the nation is undeniable. The idea for our creative brings together the show’s ability to entertain millions of viewers and also to inspire and energise them into attempting their very own baked showstoppers.

"From the quirky and fun take on bakers across the nation, the inclusion of a Beatles track to an appearance from the Cookie Monster, 4Creative have produced all the right ingredients for a great campaign."