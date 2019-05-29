Charles Courtier joins MSQ Partners as chairman

MSQ Partners has hired Charles Courtier as chairman.

The former MEC chief executive has joined MSQ's board and will work together with co-founder and chief executive Peter Reid to shape the group's strategic direction.

MSQ owns six agencies: The Gate, Holmes & Marchant, Stack, Stein IAS, Twentysix and Smarts Communicate.

Reid said: "I am delighted that Charles has agreed to join the group. We share a similar vision for both MSQ and the future of the marcoms industry. The depth of Charles’ industry knowledge will be hugely valuable as we position MSQ to continue to benefit from changes in the marketplace and we scale up and roll out our multidisciplinary model internationally."

Courtier added: "With the industry in such an exciting state of flux, the flexibility and diversity of MSQ gives it a real opportunity to emerge as one of the biggest winners from this period of change. I’m excited to help shape the future business with Peter and his talented team."

Reid’s fellow co-founder, Roger Parry, has stepped down after nine-and-a-half years as non-executive chairman, following recent investment into the business by private-equity group LDC. Paddy Sellers, who was previously deputy chief executive of LDC, will join MSQ as a non-executive director.