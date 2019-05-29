Kim Benjamin
Added 29 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Charles Courtier joins MSQ Partners as chairman

Courtier was previously chief executive of MEC.

MSQ Partners: Courtier and Reid
MSQ Partners: Courtier and Reid

MSQ Partners has hired Charles Courtier as chairman.

The former MEC chief executive has joined MSQ's board and will work together with co-founder and chief executive Peter Reid to shape the group's strategic direction.

MSQ owns six agencies: The Gate, Holmes & Marchant, Stack, Stein IAS, Twentysix and Smarts Communicate.

Reid said: "I am delighted that Charles has agreed to join the group. We share a similar vision for both MSQ and the future of the marcoms industry. The depth of Charles’ industry knowledge will be hugely valuable as we position MSQ to continue to benefit from changes in the marketplace and we scale up and roll out our multidisciplinary model internationally."

Courtier added: "With the industry in such an exciting state of flux, the flexibility and diversity of MSQ gives it a real opportunity to emerge as one of the biggest winners from this period of change. I’m excited to help shape the future business with Peter and his talented team."

Reid’s fellow co-founder, Roger Parry, has stepped down after nine-and-a-half years as non-executive chairman, following recent investment into the business by private-equity group LDC. Paddy Sellers, who was previously deputy chief executive of LDC, will join MSQ as a non-executive director. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
MEDIA
Heard radio's good news story?

Heard radio's good news story?

Promoted

May 23, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Promoted

May 23, 2019
Things that make me go OOH

Things that make me go OOH

Promoted

May 15, 2019