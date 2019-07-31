Charlie Wilson departs Ogilvy UK

Charlie Wilson, executive creative director at Ogilvy UK, has left the agency after more than 20 years' service.

Staff at Ogilvy were notified of his decision to "explore new opportunities" in an email from chief creative officer Andre Laurentino yesterday. Wilson was made executive creative director last year after the creation of Ogilvy UK from its component parts; he was previously chief creative officer of direct arm OgilvyOne.

In the email, Laurentino said: "Charlie built his illustrious career and the reputation of OgilvyOne making famous, effective and innovative work for brands big and small, and won many accolades for these campaigns too.

"He has collaborated with many during his time at Ogilvy, from across the network. He made fame and friends, too, one of whom is writing this now. It's rare to find such a talent and such a gentleman in the same person."

Wilson said: "I've been lucky enough to achieve many ambitions here and I will always be incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work we achieved at OgilvyOne."