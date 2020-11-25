Checkatrade chooses Brainlabs to run UK digital marketing

Checkatrade, the tradesperson search business, has appointed Brainlabs to run its £9m digital marketing account.

The independent agency won the account after pitching against five other agencies in a contest run directly by the brand and including WPP's Wavemaker, the incumbent.

Brainlabs has been tasked with elevating Checkatrade’s strategies for consumer and trade with the help of the agency's bespoke tech and machine-learning models.

Checkatrade's marketing is focused on consumer comms and trade. The platform has promoted itself as the only online platform that runs up to 14 checks on every tradesperson it lists.

The agency offers tech licensing and implementation solutions, which enables it to help brands like Vodafone bring its digital media-buying in-house, and is accredited as a Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner.

Checkatrade’s chief consumer officer Kim Faura said: ”Brainlabs impressed us with their ambitious thinking and ‘test and learn’ approach, reflecting the brave and growth-led mindset which we at Checkatrade have become famous for. With 50,000 trade members, and ambitions to quadruple that figure, it’s great to have the team on board and we’re looking forward to working together.”

The appointment does not impact Goodstuff Communications, the offline media buying and strategic agency for Checkatrade. Wavemaker had digital duties as part of its broader relationship with Homeserve, Checkatrade’s parent company, which acquired the platform in 2017.

Checkatrade is a 22-year-old business founded by a former tradesman who wanted to protect people against "cowboy builders". He started the company from home when a tornado caused damage to his home town in West Sussex, which was targeted by rogue traders.

The brand appointed Creature to its creative account in July 2019 following a three-way pitch.