Checkatrade picks Goodstuff for media ahead of 'significant' marketing push

New campaign will launch in autumn.

Checkatrade: working with independent agencies for both creative and media

Checkatrade, the online directory of tradespeople, has appointed Goodstuff Communications to handle its media planning and buying account.

The independent agency was chosen after a competitive pitch against WPP’s Wavemaker, the incumbent, and Bountiful Cow. 

Wavemaker will retain digital duties as part of its broader relationship with Homeserve, Checkatrade’s parent company, which acquired the platform in 2017.

The first work by Goodstuff will launch in the autumn, with the agency saying the brand is gearing up for a "significant push" in 2020. Nielsen figures for the past 12 months indicate spend of £6.7m. 

Andrew Stephens, co-founder of Goodstuff, said: "The online marketplace for home trades is only just scratching the surface and with Checkatrade’s impressive backing and management team, we’re confident of being able to significantly scale their business." 

The appointment follows Checkatrade’s decision to pick Creature of London, another independent agency, to handle creative duties in July. 

Dan Staples, Checkatrade’s consumer marketing director, ran the pitch and Slik Media assisted with the process.

Checkatrade, which promotes itself as the only online platform that runs up to 14 checks on every tradesperson it lists, is a 21-year-old business founded by a former tradesman who wanted to protect people against "cowboy builders". He started the company from home when a tornado caused damage to his home town in West Sussex, which was targeted by rogue traders.

To date, much of the brand’s marketing has been regionally focused (particularly in London and the south east) and it has been sponsor of football’s EFL Trophy since 2016.

