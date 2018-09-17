Matthew Chapman
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cheil Europe relaunches with customer experience proposition

Restructure will create five divisions within the group.

Kevin Park, CEO and president of Cheil Europe
Kevin Park, CEO and president of Cheil Europe

Cheil Europe is relaunching to focus its agency model on customer experience in a move that will create five specialist divisions.

The five divisions are Platform Connections, Customer Intelligence, Creative Experience and Content, Personalisation and Contextualisation, and Omni-channel Experience.

The restructure is designed to develop "better experiences at speed, based on real insight and data".

Samsung-owned Cheil has long sought to expand its client base beyond its owner. Its other clients in Europe currently include Nivea, Absolut, Hankook, Lufthansa and Jägermeister.

Cheil says its relationship with Samsung has left the agency with a strong grasp of how consumers interact with technology and the importance of innovation to provide its growing client base with a competitive edge.

Kevin Park, chief executive and president of Cheil Europe, said: "Our new positioning and management team structure answers the toughest challenge our clients face.

"They want us to deliver a rich and fulfilling customer experience with data and insight supporting every step of the customer journey. We can now truly deliver platform-driven, digitally connected experiences unlike anyone else in the industry."

Cheil Europe’s new management team includes Danny Lim, who is responsible for the digital operation. He was previously head of global strategy and operations of Samsung.com at the Cheil headquarters in South Korea.

Neo Chung will lead Cheil’s European retail and experiential business, alongside its omni-channel activations. Chung has worked at Cheil since 2002 and was previously responsible for strategy and activation of global retail and experiential marketing for Samsung.

Waqar Riaz has been appointed head of Cheil’s European data-driven marketing practice. Riaz joined Cheil in 2012 and, during his time at the agency, has worked on digital transformation programmes for Samsung across marketing tech, social, data, ecommerce and personalisation.

Platform Connections will include strategic and operational partnerships with Samsung and Adobe across European markets.

Customer Intelligence includes a new centralised digital analytics, insights and planning division based in London and Bucharest.

Creative Experience and Content is a dedicated content team that includes in-house production studio CYLNDR.

Personalisation and Contextualisation focuses on personalising the customer experience across paid and owned platforms to increase engagement, sales and conversion, while Omni-channel Experience includes a focus on tools designed to create a "seamless journey between online and offline". 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

September 17, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

September 12, 2018

Making the big picture clearer