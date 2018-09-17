Cheil Europe relaunches with customer experience proposition

Kevin Park, CEO and president of Cheil Europe

Cheil Europe is relaunching to focus its agency model on customer experience in a move that will create five specialist divisions.

The five divisions are Platform Connections, Customer Intelligence, Creative Experience and Content, Personalisation and Contextualisation, and Omni-channel Experience.

The restructure is designed to develop "better experiences at speed, based on real insight and data".

Samsung-owned Cheil has long sought to expand its client base beyond its owner. Its other clients in Europe currently include Nivea, Absolut, Hankook, Lufthansa and Jägermeister.

Cheil says its relationship with Samsung has left the agency with a strong grasp of how consumers interact with technology and the importance of innovation to provide its growing client base with a competitive edge.

Kevin Park, chief executive and president of Cheil Europe, said: "Our new positioning and management team structure answers the toughest challenge our clients face.

"They want us to deliver a rich and fulfilling customer experience with data and insight supporting every step of the customer journey. We can now truly deliver platform-driven, digitally connected experiences unlike anyone else in the industry."

Cheil Europe’s new management team includes Danny Lim, who is responsible for the digital operation. He was previously head of global strategy and operations of Samsung.com at the Cheil headquarters in South Korea.

Neo Chung will lead Cheil’s European retail and experiential business, alongside its omni-channel activations. Chung has worked at Cheil since 2002 and was previously responsible for strategy and activation of global retail and experiential marketing for Samsung.

Waqar Riaz has been appointed head of Cheil’s European data-driven marketing practice. Riaz joined Cheil in 2012 and, during his time at the agency, has worked on digital transformation programmes for Samsung across marketing tech, social, data, ecommerce and personalisation.

Platform Connections will include strategic and operational partnerships with Samsung and Adobe across European markets.

Customer Intelligence includes a new centralised digital analytics, insights and planning division based in London and Bucharest.

Creative Experience and Content is a dedicated content team that includes in-house production studio CYLNDR.

Personalisation and Contextualisation focuses on personalising the customer experience across paid and owned platforms to increase engagement, sales and conversion, while Omni-channel Experience includes a focus on tools designed to create a "seamless journey between online and offline".