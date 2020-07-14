Emmet McGonagle
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Chelsea FC launches nutrition brand Blue Fuel

This is The Brooklyn Brothers' first work for the club.

Chelsea FC has unveiled a nutrition service, Blue Fuel, that reveals the sporting secrets of the club's scientists and coaches.

Featuring personalised products and meal plans, "Fuel the way you play" by The Brooklyn Brothers shows basketball, volleyball and rugby players as they prepare for the return of sports.

The campaign launched yesterday (Monday) across Chelsea’s social media channels, alongside print, outdoor and influencer activity.

It was created by Sophie Bastow-Dormon, Laila Milborrow and Didz Parker.

"At a time when the needs of sportspeople have never been more specific, there couldn’t be a greater need for an expert sports nutritional service that’s tailored to every individual player," Massimo De Zordo, senior marketing manager at Blue Fuel, said.

"The ‘Fuel the way you play’ platform demonstrates the breadth of sports that we cater for and the different requirements for each type of player, from hydration and recovery to rebuild and energy."

This marks The Brooklyn Brothers' first work for Chelsea since winning the creative account in April. Chelsea worked with Creativebrief on the review.

Chelsea named Three as its shirt sponsor earlier this year.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

An open letter to the advertising industry

An open letter to the advertising industry

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
Driving commerce: the power of meaningful content

Driving commerce: the power of meaningful content

Promoted

July 09, 2020
Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Promoted

July 08, 2020
MEDIA
5 top ads that are offering hope for a brighter future

5 top ads that are offering hope for a brighter future

Promoted

July 07, 2020