Chelsea FC launches nutrition brand Blue Fuel

Chelsea FC has unveiled a nutrition service, Blue Fuel, that reveals the sporting secrets of the club's scientists and coaches.

Featuring personalised products and meal plans, "Fuel the way you play" by The Brooklyn Brothers shows basketball, volleyball and rugby players as they prepare for the return of sports.

The campaign launched yesterday (Monday) across Chelsea’s social media channels, alongside print, outdoor and influencer activity.

It was created by Sophie Bastow-Dormon, Laila Milborrow and Didz Parker.

"At a time when the needs of sportspeople have never been more specific, there couldn’t be a greater need for an expert sports nutritional service that’s tailored to every individual player," Massimo De Zordo, senior marketing manager at Blue Fuel, said.

"The ‘Fuel the way you play’ platform demonstrates the breadth of sports that we cater for and the different requirements for each type of player, from hydration and recovery to rebuild and energy."

This marks The Brooklyn Brothers' first work for Chelsea since winning the creative account in April. Chelsea worked with Creativebrief on the review.

Chelsea named Three as its shirt sponsor earlier this year.