Chelsea star caught offside in prank Yokohama tyre ad

Forward Timo Werner hugs a tyre and breaks out into questionable dance moves in stunt directed by teammates.

Timo Werner: Chelsea star shows off moves in 'fake' Yokohama spot
Chelsea striker Timo Werner has been pranked by teammates in a digital media campaign created by the football website 90min in collaboration with club sponsor Yokohama.

Werner thought he was being featured in a TV commercial promoting Yokohama's Advan and Geolander tires, but was actually being set up by his teammates Mason Mount and Jorginho. 

The German player was placed in several funny and awkward situations by the director, including being asked to hug a tyre, driving a child’s go-kart and dancing.

The video is being translated into 13 languages and will target 17 markets across 90min's platform and social media channels.

Yokohama is Chelsea's global tyre partner and was previously the club's shirt sponsor in a five-year worth £200m that expired in 2020.

