Simon Gwynn
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cheryl Calverley promoted to CEO of Eve Sleep

Former marketing chief at AA joined mattress brand in 2018.

Calverley: joined Eve in 2018
Calverley: joined Eve in 2018

Cheryl Calverley has been promoted to chief executive of Eve Sleep, the mattress brand she joined as its first chief marketing officer in 2018.

She replaces James Sturrock, the former chief executive of Moonpig, who was appointed just three months before Calverley to replace founding chief executive Jas Bagniewski. Calverley will step up on 12 May, at which point Sturrock will become a non-executive director.

Since Sturrock’s appointment, Eve has considerably reduced its losses, but its share price has fallen from a high of 130p in December 2017 to just over 1p today. 

"The timing is right to make this transition," Essential Retail reported Sturrock as saying. "The new leadership team has been embedded and proven, the business and all of its processes has been overhauled and right-sized, and Eve is well advanced on the path to profitability. 

"It is clear to me that I can fully support Eve in a non-executive capacity and that Cheryl, as an expert in building consumer brands, is well-placed to take Eve forward."

Calverley, who studied psychology and began working in economic analysis, had her first marketing job at Unilever, where she worked from 2003 to 2010. That was followed by a five-year stint at Birds Eye Iglo, where she became masterbrand marketing manager. She joined The AA in 2015 as head of marketing and was promoted two years later to marketing director.

Thanking Sturrock for his contribution, chairman Paul Pindar said: "The business has been reset and the benefits of the rebuild strategy are increasingly evident. 

"Our full-year results in March showed that Eve had been profitable at the operating level, pre-central overheads, for the last six months to end February 2020, with costs and cash burn greatly reduced and further substantial improvements expected in the current year. I have every confidence that Cheryl will lead Eve to profitability, securing our sustainable future as the go-to sleep-wellness brand."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Uncommon's ECD Sam Walker on clever comedy radio

Uncommon's ECD Sam Walker on clever comedy radio

Promoted

April 01, 2020
MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020