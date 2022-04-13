Children’s drawings turn into real life renders for children’s charity Rays of Sunshine

Rays of Sunshine, a charity that grants wishes to seriously ill children to make lasting memories for children and their families, is driving donations with an immersive experience built around an outdoor ad in which a collection of children’s drawings turns into real life images of the things the young artists have drawn.

The campaign – ‘Making Children’s Wishes Real’, created by MediaCom – features images drawn by children for the charity displayed on one of Ocean Outdoor’s biggest full motion screens.

When passers-by stop and look by standing on large vinyl footprints, children’s voices come from the poster asking them to pay attention to the screen – courtesy of Ocean’s proprietary LookOut audience detection technology – which is on Ocean’s Eat Street site at Westfield London.

As participants gaze at the digital billboard, each drawing is converted to a real life render alongside details of the wish of the young artist. A QR code then directs people to the charity’s website, where a donation can be made to the charity.

‘Making Children’s Wishes Real’ was a winning idea in the 2021 Digital Creative Competition run by Ocean, in partnership with Campaign. The competition fosters and supports bold, original concepts in digital out of home. The campaign won first prize in the charity category.

All the images created for the campaign are also appearing on Ocean screens in nine other cities – and, also, the Instagram account Things I Have Drawn, run by MediaCom executive creative director Tom Curtis – for three days from April 14.

Curtis came up with the idea having already set up Things I Have Drawn on Instagram as a fun way to get his own two sons to draw.

“But more recently, it’s become much bigger,” he explains, “with parents sending in their kids’ pictures from all over the world.”

Curtis adds that working with Rays of Sunshine “feels like such a natural fit”. “I’m delighted to have been able to bring to life the drawings of these wonderful children using the cool LookOut tech on the Eat Street screen,” he says.

Dr Michele Afif, chief executive of Rays of Sunshine, comments that the ‘Making Children’s Wishes Real’ campaign reflects “what we do perfectly”.

“The children who created the artwork are excited to see their drawings come to life. And we hope that people will take the opportunity to enjoy the campaign and learn about the work that we do creating lasting memories for children and their families.”

Helen Haines, Ocean’s head of marketing and events, describes the campaign as “highly creative, fun and with great talkability”.

“It is the Art of Outdoor at its best, perfectly demonstrating the interplay between digital and out of home and social – and all for such an important cause,” she says.

Rays of Sunshine, established in 2003, works to brighten the lives of some of the 49,000 children and young people currently living with a serious or life-limiting illness – a figure that is increasing each year. To date, its work has reached over 80,000 seriously ill children and their families.