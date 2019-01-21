Arvind Hickman
Added 19 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Chime launches internal LGBT+ network

Chime Q will work with organisations such as Stonewall and PrideAM.

Chime launches internal LGBT+ network

Communications group Chime is launching an LGBT+ network across its 54 agencies. 

Chime Q provides staff with the opportunity to learn from experts, share personal experiences and build connections across the group, which has 2,500 employees worldwide.

The network will work with organisations including Stonewall, Nabs, LBWomen, UK Black Pride, InterComms, PrideAM and Out for Sport to run events on a wide range of topics, such as the power of diversity, the benefits of having a mentor and the importance of mental health at work.

The launch event, which takes place on Thursday (24 January), will include speeches from Lord Coe, Jan Gooding and Phyll Opoku-Gyimah on the power of bringing your full self to work.

Chime Q co-founder and Teamspirit executive creative director James Maxwell said: "Even in 2019, we are bombarded with concerning statistics about the number of LGBTQ workers in the UK who feel they can’t come out at work, or experience LGBTQ phobia in their workplace. We’ve worked hard as a group to foster an inclusive, open and welcoming environment, but we know there is always more work to do.

"As communication experts, we need to work in a representative and inclusive way through all our processes, hiring and culture. We need every single employee to feel supported. And we need straight allies to be vocal with their support, taking a stand in our industry and society at large."

Chime chief operating office Jo Parker added: "Our proposition is built around people and it’s fantastic to see Chime Q join our women’s network Grapevine to further bolster our diversity and inclusion work.

"Each of our agencies will benefit from the increased integration and networks that Chime Q enables, fostering our inclusive and dynamic culture."

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 16, 2019
Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Promoted

January 14, 2019